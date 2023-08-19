Aging & Style
Emergency officials encouraging residents to prepare for heat wave

By Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Emergency officials encourage people to prepare for the heat wave.

The Johnson County EMS Captain Joe Folsom said the best way to beat the heat is to get ahead of the temperature by preparing and staying hydrated.

“Most the time, we deal with patients that the heat snuck up on them,” Folsom said. “They didn’t think it would affect them like it has.”

Folsom said when it’s hot, they receive more calls. People overheat, get tired, and become dizzy because of not properly preparing.

“We wish that everyone would take it seriously,” Folson said. “Our crews certainly do; they prepare by hydrating well the day before their shift. We have uniform variants and let them wear cooler-type of uniforms for today and any day that it gets really hot. They also know how to limit themselves and take care of themselves and give them the resources they need to stay safe in this kind of environment.”

Over at the Olathe Fire Department, Captain Mike Hall said they also plan ahead and take the heat very seriously.

“We are going to help people take breaks after our assignments, we’re going to rotate folks through, and we’re even going to check their vital signs to make sure they’re doing OK,” Hall said.

Olathe resident Seth Swank has two little children and said they’re definitely taking precautions heading into the weekend.

“Obviously, lots of sunscreen, lots of water, get them home early before their naptime before it gets too hot out,” Swank said.

