AMBER ALERT issued out of St. Louis area after suspect took 2-month old, assaulted mother

ST. LOUIS (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT out of the St. Louis area for a black Ford Escape with Illinois license plate number 61890RV.

The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt and tan shorts. The child was identified as 2-month-old Ju’Lunna Wallace. She was wearing a pink onesie and has black hair.

According to MSHP, Richardson Jr. took the child after assaulting their mother. He also took the mother’s car after making threats to harm the child. Authorities say he is known to be violent and have access to weapons.

Please contact 911 immediately if you have any information.

