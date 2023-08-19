Aging & Style
2 seriously injured in Carroll County crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a Carroll County crash Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a single-vehicle crash happened on County Route 294 just east of County Route 191 Friday at 1 p.m.

According to a crash report, a 2006 GMC Yukon went airborne and struck the ground after traveling off the right side of the roadway, where it struck an embankment.

A 36-year-old female passenger and 16-year-old female passenger were seriously injured in the crash. MSHP said a 38-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female passenger also suffered minor injuries.

All four individuals were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

The vehicle was traveling westbound when the crash happened, according to MSHP.

