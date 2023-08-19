2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Update: According to Independence, the woman was wounded four times and the man once.

Both victims are seriously injured. Police say the suspect has fled but it is unknown how many occupants were in the suspect’s vehicle.

At 6:15 p.m., Independence Police were called to the area of 42nd Street and Noland Road.

Police confirmed that one man and woman have been injured.

A viewer called KCTV5 with this tip and confirmed hearing two shots fired.

The area has many consumer businesses and restaurant chains nearby such as Burger King, Price Chopper and Jack in the Box.

The scene is currently active as officers try to figure out what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and KCTV5 will continue to give updates as they become available.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.