Victim identified after Monday night crash on 18th Street Expressway

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 69-year-old has been identified as the victim of a crash Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD identified 69-year-old Mario Alcala-Ortiz as the victim of a multi-vehicle crash that happened on southbound 18th Street Expressway at Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said five other individuals, including a minor, were transported to an area hospital for treatment before later being released.

The crash is under investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Person in custody accused of killing 15-year-old on Thursday

