Spire announces 3rd rate increase for Kansas City customers in less than a year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of thousands of people living in the Kansas City area will spend more to cook and heat their homes this winter.

Spire Energy said its KC-area customers will pay an average of $1.10 more a month for natural gas. People living on the other side of the state will pay a slightly higher rate, according to the company.

Spire said the newest increase is based on weather variations.

The hike takes effect Sept. 1, 2023. It’s the third rate hike since late November for Spire customers

Customers also saw two Spire rate hikes late last year, for different reasons.

In December, Spire bills increased by an average of about $4.75 a month. The money from this rate increase is used to pay for employee raises and infrastructure improvements, according to Spire.

A different rate increase went into effect in November 2022. The rate increase paid for the actual increase in the price of natural gas.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.