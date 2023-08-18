Aging & Style
SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you saw a string of lights in the night sky Thursday, a billionaire might be to blame.

News 4 received several reports of what appeared to be a string of lights flying across the St. Louis Metro Thursday. It was described as moving from East to West and as completely silent.

The description and movement match that of the Starlink Satellites produced by SpaceX, a company created by Elon Musk. A Starlink tracker states that one moved over the St. Louis area at 9:04 p.m. Thursday.

The Starlink Satellites will be visible from St. Louis again at 9:07 p.m. on Friday and 9:08 p.m. on Saturday.

