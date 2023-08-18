Police: Man charged after assaulting another person with a machete

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assault after police say he attached a man with a machete earlier in August.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Deangelo Ford, 46, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action for cutting a person with a machete on August 7. The St. John Police Department said this took place during an altercation involving two people that knew each other. The victim was treated for a cut on his upper body and a machete was found on scene. Police say Ford showed his machete and then cut the victim. Ford told them the victim had lunged onto the knife.

The court set bond at $150,000, cash-only, no 10% authorized.

