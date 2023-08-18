Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri Task Force 1 canines wear special equipment in Maui search

Missouri Task Force 1 canines rest during a break. They are in Maui helping FEMA search the...
Missouri Task Force 1 canines rest during a break. They are in Maui helping FEMA search the wildfire area.(Missouri Task Force 1)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Specialized teams from Missouri traveled to Hawaii to face the grim task of searching the area of Maui devastated by wildfires.

Four canine crews with Missouri Task Force 1 arrived on the island Wednesday. They are working with other crews from across the country to search buildings and vehicles for human remains.

The teams say they are working in an area still experiencing poor air quality following the massive wildfire. The air mixed with the tropical weather and humidity is making the search difficult, according to the crews.

The four specialized canines from Missouri that are helping with the search are going through a decontamination process and taking frequent breaks. They canines also wear booties or foot wraps to protect the pads of their paws while searching through debris.

ALSO READ: KU to play Illinois in exhibition fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief

The teams ride in air-conditioned vehicles to give them a place to cool off during their breaks.

Two other members of Missouri Task Force 1 are working as part of the overall management team for FEMA deployed to help in Maui.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning
Person in custody accused of killing 15-year-old on Thursday

Latest News

It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic pleads not guilty to federal crimes related to a...
Xavier Babudar, aka ChiefsAholic, pleads not guilty
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room