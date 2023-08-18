Aging & Style
Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody

Man dead after 'prowler' call, 1 in custody
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after midnight Friday Kansas City Police were called to the area of north Broadway and northwest 88th Street on a reported prowler call that quickly turned deadly.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the back of a house and upon further investigation detained him for questioning.

After preliminary investigations, detectives were directed to a house in the 400 block of NW 88th Terrace where the people living inside granted them access.

There officers then found a man who was not responding and suffering from physical trauma. EMT’s soon declared him dead at the scene.

Police did make an arrest in that case. The circumstances surrounding the homicide are unknown at this time.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

