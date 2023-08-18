Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Leavenworth man pleads guilty to case involving pistol-whipping

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man pled guilty Friday in a case involving charges of pistol-whipping and robbery.

Antonio F. Nelson, 22, pled guilty to aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges following an incident on Jan. 3, 2023.

According to court documents, Nelson went to a victim’s apartment that day and, approximately 30 minutes after arriving, told the victim he was thirsty. When the victim returned with a glass of water, Nelson and a man wearing a ski mask were waiting on him. Nelson allegedly hit the victim with a gun and would continue pistol-whipping him.

Eventually, the 22-year-old man grabbed a rope and placed it around the victim’s neck, tightening it until the victim lost consciousness. When the victim regained consciousness, he discovered multiple guns had been taken from his apartment.

Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning
Person in custody accused of killing 15-year-old on Thursday

Latest News

KU to play Illinois in exhibition fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief
Ginger May Hudson went missing 30 years ago, Saturday.
KBI renews request for info on 30th anniversary of women’s disappearance
It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.