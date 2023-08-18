Leavenworth man pleads guilty to case involving pistol-whipping

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man pled guilty Friday in a case involving charges of pistol-whipping and robbery.

Antonio F. Nelson, 22, pled guilty to aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges following an incident on Jan. 3, 2023.

According to court documents, Nelson went to a victim’s apartment that day and, approximately 30 minutes after arriving, told the victim he was thirsty. When the victim returned with a glass of water, Nelson and a man wearing a ski mask were waiting on him. Nelson allegedly hit the victim with a gun and would continue pistol-whipping him.

Eventually, the 22-year-old man grabbed a rope and placed it around the victim’s neck, tightening it until the victim lost consciousness. When the victim regained consciousness, he discovered multiple guns had been taken from his apartment.

Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.