Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCMO among most overworked cities in new study

Image of businessmen discussing data in touchpad at meeting
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you feel overworked, you’re not alone. A new study found Kansas City, Missouri, to be among the 10 most overworked cities in the United States.

A study compiled by FinanceBuzz.com using seven factors had Kansas City as the 8th-worst city in America.

The seven factors the survey considered were:

  • Average number of hours worked per week.
  • Average commute time.
  • Percentage of households where two or more people have jobs.
  • Percentage of workers that work 50-plus weeks per year.
  • Percentage of active workers aged 65 or above.
  • Percentage of workers in each city’s state who have two or more jobs.
  • Percentage of workers with a side hustle.

The study cited Kansas City, Missouri, as having one of the lower percentages of dual-job households compared to the top 10 cities, but said Kansas City had a higher number of workers who worked 50 or more weeks during the year. According to the study, 64.6 percent of workers in KC work 50+ weeks per year.

Kansas City also had a relatively high percentage of workers holding a second job.

Washington, DC; Denver, Colorado; and Austin, Texas, were the three worst cities according to the study.

You can check out the full list here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning
Person in custody accused of killing 15-year-old on Thursday

Latest News

Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room, Food allergies in children
FILE: Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU to play Illinois in exhibition fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief
KC Monarchs & NLBM host baseball game in celebration of HBCU's and black fraternities and...
Kansas City Monarchs & NLBM celebrate 2nd Annual HBCU-Greek night
KC Monarchs & NLBM host baseball game in celebration of HBCU's and black fraternities and...
NLBM celebrate 2nd Annual HBCU & Greek night
It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
KCTV5 Investigates: $356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number that might be wrong