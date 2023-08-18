KCMO among most overworked cities in new study
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you feel overworked, you’re not alone. A new study found Kansas City, Missouri, to be among the 10 most overworked cities in the United States.
A study compiled by FinanceBuzz.com using seven factors had Kansas City as the 8th-worst city in America.
The seven factors the survey considered were:
- Average number of hours worked per week.
- Average commute time.
- Percentage of households where two or more people have jobs.
- Percentage of workers that work 50-plus weeks per year.
- Percentage of active workers aged 65 or above.
- Percentage of workers in each city’s state who have two or more jobs.
- Percentage of workers with a side hustle.
The study cited Kansas City, Missouri, as having one of the lower percentages of dual-job households compared to the top 10 cities, but said Kansas City had a higher number of workers who worked 50 or more weeks during the year. According to the study, 64.6 percent of workers in KC work 50+ weeks per year.
Kansas City also had a relatively high percentage of workers holding a second job.
Washington, DC; Denver, Colorado; and Austin, Texas, were the three worst cities according to the study.
