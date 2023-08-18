Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCK school closing Friday following sewer issues

(WTVG)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An early childhood school will be closed Friday due to a sanitary issue inside the facility.

On Thursday night, Bethel Early Childhood Center Principal Heather Hamtil said issues will unfortunately cause the school to shut down Friday.

“We want to inform you that due to some unforeseen major issues with the sanitary sewer inside the Bethel Early Childhood Center, we will have to cancel school on this campus tomorrow morning,” Hamtil said in an email to parents.

“Our crews are working expeditiously to get the situation resolved in preparation for school on Monday,” she added.

Hamtil said updates will be provided over the weekend when the issue is fixed. She thanked parents for their understanding and patience.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Latest News

Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
A Bates County teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student.
Former Bates County teacher sentenced for sexual contact with student
Children's Mercy's 400th kidney transplant
Children’s Mercy reaches medical milestone
Children's Mercy's 400th kidney transplant
Children’s Mercy reaches medical milestone