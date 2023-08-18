KCK school closing Friday following sewer issues

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An early childhood school will be closed Friday due to a sanitary issue inside the facility.

On Thursday night, Bethel Early Childhood Center Principal Heather Hamtil said issues will unfortunately cause the school to shut down Friday.

“We want to inform you that due to some unforeseen major issues with the sanitary sewer inside the Bethel Early Childhood Center, we will have to cancel school on this campus tomorrow morning,” Hamtil said in an email to parents.

“Our crews are working expeditiously to get the situation resolved in preparation for school on Monday,” she added.

Hamtil said updates will be provided over the weekend when the issue is fixed. She thanked parents for their understanding and patience.

