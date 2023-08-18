Aging & Style
KCFD: Three handlines used to fight apartment fire

Apartment fire at 2600 block of 8th Street
Apartment fire at 2600 block of 8th Street(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire in the 2600 block of 8th Street at 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The first crew on the scene reported smoke and fire on the second floor, the apartments were unhoused.

Crews initiated an interior attack using 3 handlines.

Crews completed a search of the building; no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

Crews are currently conducting salvage and overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

