Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KBI renews request for info on 30th anniversary of women’s disappearance

Ginger May Hudson went missing 30 years ago, Saturday.
Ginger May Hudson went missing 30 years ago, Saturday.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are renewing their request to the public for information surrounding the 1993 disappearance of a woman.

The woman, Ginger May Hudson, was 33 years old at the time when she went missing from Pittsburg, Kansas. Saturday, Aug. 19 will mark 30 years since Hudson went missing.

According to the KBI, Hudson was last seen by a neighbor around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 1993, when she was outside her mobile home one-eighth of a mile north of 560th Ave. on 180th Street in Pittsburg. The KBI said when her boyfriend returned home nearly four hours later, Hudson was gone and all of her belongings had been left behind.

She was 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds. KBI said she had auburn hair, hazel eyes and a surgical scar on the inside of her bottom lip. She would be 63 years old now.

The KBI said foul play is suspected in her disappearance. She had four young children at the time of her disappearance, and authorities said it would be unlike her to abruptly leave.

Anyone who knows “even the slightest detail” related to Ginger’s disappearance is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning
Person in custody accused of killing 15-year-old on Thursday

Latest News

KU to play Illinois in exhibition fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief
Leavenworth man pleads guilty to case involving pistol-whipping
It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.