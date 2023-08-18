KBI renews request for info on 30th anniversary of women’s disappearance

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are renewing their request to the public for information surrounding the 1993 disappearance of a woman.

The woman, Ginger May Hudson, was 33 years old at the time when she went missing from Pittsburg, Kansas. Saturday, Aug. 19 will mark 30 years since Hudson went missing.

According to the KBI, Hudson was last seen by a neighbor around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 1993, when she was outside her mobile home one-eighth of a mile north of 560th Ave. on 180th Street in Pittsburg. The KBI said when her boyfriend returned home nearly four hours later, Hudson was gone and all of her belongings had been left behind.

She was 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds. KBI said she had auburn hair, hazel eyes and a surgical scar on the inside of her bottom lip. She would be 63 years old now.

The KBI said foul play is suspected in her disappearance. She had four young children at the time of her disappearance, and authorities said it would be unlike her to abruptly leave.

Anyone who knows “even the slightest detail” related to Ginger’s disappearance is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

