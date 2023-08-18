Kansas City Monarchs & NLBM celebrate 2nd Annual HBCU-Greek night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Kansas City Monarchs held a baseball game to celebrate the 2nd annual HBCU and Greek night on Thursday night.

Hundreds of families, HBCU alumni and black fraternity and sorority members were in attendance at Legends Field. Many came out to enjoy the game and celebrate historically black colleges and universities.

The NLBM president, Bob Kendrick, was also in attendance and gave insight to the connection between the Negro Leagues and HBCU’s.

Spring training was often held at HBCU’s. Negro Leagues would play those black college baseball teams then recruit a great deal of their workforce from those HBCU’s

Kendrick mentioned that historically, the Negro Leagues had a disproportionate number of educated athletes compared to the major leagues.

Several members of the ‘Divine 9′ were at the game. Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and many others could be seen wear their paraphernalia.

The event was put on in partnership with the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, the American Association Kansas City Monarchs and Cater Broadcasting Group.

20 percent of ticket sales went to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to assist in building a new campus for the museum.

Kendrick hopes that more young kids will be inspired to play and enjoy the sport of baseball.

