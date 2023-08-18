Kansas City group asks for help two months after fire damaged church home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City organization is asking for help two months after a fire damaged its home.

Neighbor2Neighbor feeds the hungry and offers other help to anyone who shows up at the group’s doorstep. The problem for the group is that its doorstep is Mount Christian Worship Center.

Fire damaged the church on June 12. Neighbor2Neighbor said extensive damage to its headquarters remains. The group also lost most of its food supplies for feeding the hungry in the fire.

Neighbor2Neighbor is asking for donations to restock its food supply so it can continue to serve meals to more than 300 people every day.

A recent fundraiser raised more than $1,500 for the group, but leaders say its needs remain critical. The group is asking for any food donations, paper goods, supplies and money to cover operating expenses. The group is also accepting clothing donations.

Anyone interested in helping Neighbor2Neighbor can find more information on the group’s website at N2N4KC.com.

