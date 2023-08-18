Aging & Style
Jones shoots down fake GoFundMe campaign as holdout continues

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As he continues holding out in hopes of a contract extension, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones spent time Friday afternoon shooting down internet rumors.

A fan posted a photoshopped image of a fake GoFundMe campaign titled ‘I need $10,000,000 more to play football’ on Friday morning.

“Chris Jones has started a go fund me (sic) for the Chiefs to be able to afford him this year. Please chip in if you can. Every dollar helps,” the tweet read.

READ MORE: Chiefs Chris Jones is in pads ... but it’s not on the football field

Jones, who did not appear at Chiefs training camp this year, is entering the final year of a 4-year, $80 million extension signed in 2020. He advised Chiefs fans not to donate to the fake campaign.

“Lol this is not me do not send no money to this,” said Jones.

Last season, Jones tallied a career-high-tying 15.5 sacks and made crucial plays during the AFC Championship Game to help the Chiefs reach -- and win -- their second Super Bowl in four years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

