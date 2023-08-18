Injured Independence worker responds to treatment, city says

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence says an injured journeyman who works for the city’s power company is responding to treatment.

The worker remains hospitalized for treatment after he was severely injured and burned during a workplace accident on Wednesday. The electrician was preforming maintenance at one of the utility’s combustion turbines, according to Independence City Manager Zach Walker.

“Through a series of events, this individual was seriously injured and required immediate life-saving care. His crewmembers responded instantly helping to stabilize the area and their crewmate until our Fire and ambulance crews could arrive. I want to thank these men for their quick thinking and efforts to remove their friend from a dangerous situation so that help could be rendered. We train for an emergency, but it does not make it any easier to respond when it is one of your own,” Walker said.

The injured man has been able to talk with his coworkers, according to Walker.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

