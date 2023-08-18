Grandview man sentenced for $4.1m meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man was sentenced in federal court Thursday after playing a role in a $4.1 million meth conspiracy that was linked to two murders.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Markus Michael A. Patterson, a 40-year-old man from Grandview, was sentenced to more than 46 years in federal prison without parole after participating in a multi-million dollar drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed 400 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas.

Patterson was also ordered by the court to pay a money judgment of $15,000, representing the proceeds he received from the drug-trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 24, 2022, to participating in conspiracies to distribute meth and launder drug proceeds from Jan. 1, 2017, until Sept. 1, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents said Patterson was arrested on Aug. 30, 2018, at a hotel in Phelps County, Missouri. There, officers found approximately one pound of methamphetamine, more than $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia in his hotel room and car.

Authorities said the drug-trafficking organization Patterson was associated with was responsible for two murders. In August 2018, James Hampton was taken by members of the same conspiracy group that supplied Patterson with methamphetamine while Patterson was in St. Louis with the group when Hampton was taken. The DOJ said Hampton was seized because conspirators thought he could help find drugs and money stolen by a co-conspirator.

When they realized Hampton could not or would not help, he was restrained and beaten. Brittanie Broyles, who was also with Hampton and saw him being beaten and restrained was also taken to Kansas City while Hampton was transported in the trunk of his car.

On Aug. 6, 2018, Hampton’s car and body were discovered burning in Bates City, Missouri, and on Aug. 8, 2018, Broyles was found dead near Super Flea in Northeast Kansas City. Broyles had been killed via two gunshots to the head.

Patterson is among 32 co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case.

