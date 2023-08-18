Garmin KC Air Show: What you need to know before you go
NEW CENTURY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Blue Angels fly back into the metro to heat up the Garmin KC Air Show at New Century. Thousands of people are expected to spend time at the airfield in Johnson County over the weekend.
WHEN & WHERE
The air show is held at New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, just south of Olathe.
The events begin Saturday, Aug. 19 and wrap up Sunday, Aug. 20.
Shuttles begin running at 8:30 a.m. each day and gates open at 9 a.m. The show begins at 10:30 a.m. each day.
PARKING
General parking is allowed in marked parking lots. The parking lots open at 8 a.m. each day and there is no additional fee to park at the event.
Keep in mind that people attending the air show will not be allowed to drive up, or park, at the airfield, unless they’ve pre-purchased a premium parking ticket.
Shuttles are provided for guests.
Accessible parking for guests with disabilities is available at designated Garmin KC Air Show parking areas. Guests must have their state-issued tag or placard visible. There is no available accessible parking on-site at the airport.
TICKETS
All admissions to the Garmin KC Air Show will require a ticket. Several ticket options and pricing levels are available based on when they are purchased and applicable discounts. Premium seating options are available for purchase. Full seating options and age requirements for each type of ticket are available through the air show’s tickets page.
All general admission tickets are standing room only.
Children 5 & under are FREE for general admission seating.
Printed tickets or mobile tickets presented on cell phones will be accepted. All tickets will need to be scanned for entry.
Re-entry to the air show is not allowed.
Service animals are allowed, but all other animals are not allowed at the air show.
MILITARY/VETERAN DISCOUNTS
Active duty military with a government-issued ID will receive free admission at the gate.
Veterans with ID (VHIC, VIC, VCC, Veteran’s designation on state-issued driver’s license, etc.) will receive the discounted ticket price of $40 at the gate.
PERMITTED ITEMS
The Garmin KC Air Show has A clear bag policy similar to the one at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Guests are strongly encouraged not to bring any type of bag though we understand families will be traveling with small children may be necessary.
Bag requirements:
- 16″ x 16″ x 8″ or smaller clear plastic bag, with or without a handle or strap
- Bags that do not exceed 16″ x 16″ x 8″ will be allowed to the Garmin KC Air Show after a thorough inspection
- Purses that do not exceed 16″ x 16″ x 8″ will be allowed to the Garmin KC Air Show after a thorough inspection
- Coolers, Large Backpacks or Bags that exceed 16″ x 16″ x 8″ are prohibited (all outside food and beverage is prohibited)
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection
The following items are also allowed:
- Folding or Camping Chairs will be allowed to the Garmin KC Air Show after a thorough inspectionStrollers
- Soft-sided wagons
- Binoculars
- Wheelchairs and motorized scooters (Note: There is no place to plug in and recharge)
- Small soft-sided coolers for medical purposes or baby items only
- Small, personal umbrellas (umbrellas are not allowed inside the Premium Seating areas)
- Cameras and Camera Bags will be allowed to the Garmin KC Air Show after a thorough inspection
- Blanket to sit on
- Water bottle (factory sealed/unopened 1-liter or smaller bottle, one per person)
- Refillable water bottle (one per person)
PROMIBITED ITEMS
These items are not allowed at the air show and staff will ask owners to return the items to their cars before entering the event:
- Bags/purses in excess of 16″ x 16″ x 8″ (all bags/purses will be thoroughly inspected)
- Backpacks in excess of 16″ x 16″ x 8″ (all backpacks will be thoroughly inspected)
- Camera bags in excess of 16″ x 16″ x 8″ (all cameras and camera bags will be thoroughly inspected)
- All outside food and beverage (except one factory sealed 1-liter or smaller bottle, per person allowed)
- Weapons/fireworks of any kind (including all guns and pocket knives, no exceptions)
- Items that could be projectiles
- Banners or flags with sticks in them
- Bullhorns/air-horns/cowbells (or other noise makers deemed by event staff to be unacceptable)
- Lasers or laser pens/pointers
- Hard-sided coolers of any kind
- Anything that can obstruct a fan’s view
- Wrapped presents and/or gifts of any kind
- Pets or animals not documented as service dogs
- Aerosol cans (e.g. sunscreen, hairspray, mace, etc.)
- Toy guns or toy knives
- Beach balls or other inflatables
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (DRONES)
- Cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
PERFORMERS
The list of expected performers is as follows (in no specified order):
- U.S. Navy Blue Angels
- Fat Albert
- U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors Demo Team
- U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II
- Randy Ball - MIG-17
- Vampire Airshows
- Franklin’s Flying Circus
- Kyle Fowler: Go EZ Aerobatics
- Aaron Fitzgerald: Red Bull Air Force
- Red Bull Skydive Team: Red Bull Air Force
- Kirby Chambliss: Red Bull Air Force
- Tom Larkin - Mini Jet
- KC Flight Formation
- P-51 “Bum Steer”
The Garmin KC Air Show schedule is expected to be the same on both days.
Additional information about the Garmin KC Air Show can be found online at kcairshow.org.
