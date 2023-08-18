Former Bates County teacher sentenced for sexual contact with student

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Bates County teacher was sentenced in Cass County court Thursday after having sexual contact with a student.

Charles Reece, a former teacher in Butler, Missouri, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Reece was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student in March 2022. After pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student, Reece was sentenced Thursday.

Reece’s guilty plea came on May 22, 2023.

The charges for statutory rape led to a seven-year sentence, and the charges for sexual contact with a student led to a four-year sentence. A judge ruled that the sentences could run consecutively to total 11 years.

Reece had been a teacher at Butler High School before he was terminated following an arrest in March 2022.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a teacher who potentially had an inappropriate relationship with a past student on March 30, 2022. A day later, the Sheriff’s Office and Butler Police Department made contact with Reece at the school, taking him into custody.

