Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Bates County teacher sentenced for sexual contact with student

A Bates County teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student.
A Bates County teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student.(Bates County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Bates County teacher was sentenced in Cass County court Thursday after having sexual contact with a student.

Charles Reece, a former teacher in Butler, Missouri, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Reece was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student in March 2022. After pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student, Reece was sentenced Thursday.

Reece’s guilty plea came on May 22, 2023.

The charges for statutory rape led to a seven-year sentence, and the charges for sexual contact with a student led to a four-year sentence. A judge ruled that the sentences could run consecutively to total 11 years.

Reece had been a teacher at Butler High School before he was terminated following an arrest in March 2022.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a teacher who potentially had an inappropriate relationship with a past student on March 30, 2022. A day later, the Sheriff’s Office and Butler Police Department made contact with Reece at the school, taking him into custody.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teacher in Bates County charged with multiple counts of sexual contact with a student

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Latest News

KCK school closing Friday following sewer issues
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Children's Mercy's 400th kidney transplant
Children’s Mercy reaches medical milestone
Children's Mercy's 400th kidney transplant
Children’s Mercy reaches medical milestone