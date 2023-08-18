Aging & Style
FORECAST: A slightly below average temperature day Friday but dangerous heat will be impacting the Kansas City area

A slightly below average temperature day Friday but dangerous heat will be impacting the Kansas City area
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major warm air ridge continues to be forced into the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley throughout the next 12 to 24 hours. This means extreme heat is in the forecast starting this weekend and will continue into next week. In the meantime, we have one more day of mild weather. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures increasing to the middle 80s. It’s still worth the T-shirts, shorts, flip-flops, and sundresses to stay comfortable. Wind will progress out of the south and will continue throughout the day between 5 mph and 15 mph. The UV rays will be high so please make sure to slap on sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 40 minutes at a time.

By Saturday afternoon, an excessive heat watch will be in effect and will continue until at least 10 PM Monday. Afternoon temperatures ranging between 95° and 100° will be very common across the metro in the surrounding region. Heat in to see values are expected to hover around 105° with local areas that could flirt close to 110°. I have seen signs of increasing the heat, even into Wednesday, and Thursday, and with the national weather service, contemplating expanding this excessive heat watch even towards the end of the work week, I’m gonna go ahead and begin weather alerting Wednesday and Thursday as well. Temperatures are still expected to fall, but slowly as we move into next weekend. in the meantime, rain chances are less than 10% through the next 10 days.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

