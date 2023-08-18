Aging & Style
FORECAST: Excessive heat warning lasting through Wednesday

By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ready or not, here it comes. The intense heat surges back into the region for the upcoming weekend. Before that happens, enjoy a pleasant Friday evening with quiet and comfortable conditions. Overnight lows only drop near 70 degrees. Highs soar into the mid/upper 90s by the afternoon on Saturday. Partnered with high humidity, it will feel even hotter. Feels-like temperatures could near or exceed the 110-115 degree mark. This is just the beginning, with these types of conditions lasting each day through at least Wednesday of next week.

For this reason, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for pretty much everyone in the KCTV viewing area. Please avoid extensive time outdoors during the hottest time of the day (12-6 PM). If you have to be out and about, light colored and loose-fitting fabrics will be the most successful in keeping you a touch cooler. The moral of the story is to try and get outdoors early morning or closer to sunset. The 90s stick with us for at least a week. Could see a random shower or storm bubble up, but there are no major rain chances as of now. The sprinklers will get good use for sure. This hot pattern will start to break down, but not until next weekend.

