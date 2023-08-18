Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing

The father of a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since late Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say they toddler is still missing.
By Hope Dean, Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The father of a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since late Wednesday night has been arrested.

The DeKalb County Police Department initially said the toddler was kidnapped in DeKalb County. Then at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, they confirmed that a preliminary investigation revealed a kidnapping did not occur. Police stated, “The investigation is fluid and evolving.”

J’Asiah Mitchell was reported to the DeKalb County Police Department as last seen around 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday at Aspen Woods Apartments in Decatur. He was wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas and was believed to be traveling in a black sedan.

Mitchell’s aunt said he was taken from his dad’s apartment.

The boy’s father, identified as 23-year-old Artavious North, has since been arrested for false statements and false report of a crime.

DeKalb police say there was no armed robbery nor kidnapping near the Aspen Woods Apartments as originally reported by North.

The investigation has extended to East Point in Fulton County. Officers were on scene at the Elite at Lakeview apartments Thursday night, focusing their search on one particular apartment.

People who identified themselves as J’Asiah’s family said the police presence was related to the search for J’Asiah.

DeKalb County investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted, which advised Mitchell’s disappearance did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. The East Point Police Department is now leading the search to find J’Asiah.

“Our priority is locating J’Asiah safely while we continue to investigate the matter,” investigators said in a statement.

Police ask anyone who has seen J’Asiah to call 911 or the East Point Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Semi-truck rollover on NB 635 ramp Thursday morning
I-35 ramp reopens after semi rollover affected morning commute
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road

Latest News

Excessive Heat Watch
FORECAST: A slightly below average temperature day Friday but dangerous heat will be impacting the Kansas City area
A slightly below average temperature day Friday but dangerous heat will be impacting the Kansas...
A slightly below average temperature day Friday but dangerous heat will be impacting Kansas City
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Apartment fire at 2600 block of 8th Street
KCFD: Three handlines used to fight apartment fire
Zara Daugherty told her mom she wanted to write a book that could be available on Amazon for...
3rd grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’