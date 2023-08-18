Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning
Person in custody accused of killing 15-year-old on Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Garmin Kansas City Air Show at New Century Airfield takes place Aug. 18-19.
Garmin KC Air Show
FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan