Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless

A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. WMUR, CNN Newsource
By WMUR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - People in New Hampshire are reporting drone attacks on the homeless community, and they say it’s been happening for months.

“The homeless community is very much used to being attacked. This is a whole new level of attack,” said Dam Wright, a homeless advocate.

Eggs, popsicles and even feces are just some of the things Wright says have been dropped near homeless people from a drone.

“We would keep seeing other items dropped from the sky and it’s become a regular thing, especially in areas where homeless people tend to congregate,” he said.

Manchester police confirmed they are aware of the attacks and have opened an investigation.

“This is somebody who is deliberately targeting people with high technology, and sooner or later they’re going to drop something heavy and it’s going to hurt somebody,” Wright said.

Even though the drone drops don’t seem to have hit anyone yet, members of the homeless community say it’s still upsetting.

“It’s certainly disheartening,” Revan Bellino said. “You know, I mean, like a lot of people are just trying to stay alive, let alone deal with extra things.”

Wright says he just hopes police figure out who is operating the drone.

“The people out on the streets really have it bad enough as it is without being under constant attack, let alone high-tech attack,” Wright said. “Whoever has the time, energy and resources to do something like this is really a sick individual.”

