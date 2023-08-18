Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 169 that closed the highway in the southbound direction for a period of time Thursday night.

According to KC Scout, a crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Barry Road and Highway 169.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that a red Ducati motorcycle was going southbound on Highway 169 at a high rate of speed when just south of Barry Road the motorcycle struck the rear end of a gray Ford Escape also traveling southbound.

KCPD said the impact of the crash caused the Ford to leave the highway to the right and go through the grassy median on the right side of the highway, across Thomas Meyers Drive, through a set of trees and through a wrought iron fence.

The Ford ended its path of travel by getting stuck on a concrete retaining wall next to an apartment building.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver and front seat passenger of the Ford were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said the motorcyclist remains in very critical condition.

KC Scout advised drivers to find an alternate route through the area.

