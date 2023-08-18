Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 169 that closed the highway in the southbound direction for a period of time Thursday night.

According to KC Scout, a crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Barry Road and Highway 169.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that a red Ducati motorcycle was going southbound on Highway 169 at a high rate of speed when just south of Barry Road the motorcycle struck the rear end of a gray Ford Escape also traveling southbound.

KCPD said the impact of the crash caused the Ford to leave the highway to the right and go through the grassy median on the right side of the highway, across Thomas Meyers Drive, through a set of trees and through a wrought iron fence.

The Ford ended its path of travel by getting stuck on a concrete retaining wall next to an apartment building.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver and front seat passenger of the Ford were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said the motorcyclist remains in very critical condition.

KC Scout advised drivers to find an alternate route through the area.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Latest News

KCK school closing Friday following sewer issues
A Bates County teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student.
Former Bates County teacher sentenced for sexual contact with student
Children's Mercy's 400th kidney transplant
Children’s Mercy reaches medical milestone
Children's Mercy's 400th kidney transplant
Children’s Mercy reaches medical milestone