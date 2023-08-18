Crash closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on Highway 169 has closed the highway in the southbound direction.

According to KC Scout, a crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Barry Road and Highway 169.

KC Scout advised drivers to find an alternate route through the area.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

