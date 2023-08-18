Crash closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on Highway 169 has closed the highway in the southbound direction.
According to KC Scout, a crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Barry Road and Highway 169.
KC Scout advised drivers to find an alternate route through the area.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.
