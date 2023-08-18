Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck.(littlestocker via Canva | File image)
By WBNG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A construction worker in New York state was seriously injured after he stepped out of a portable toilet at a work site and was hit by a water truck.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the town of Chenango.

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the man’s torso and legs.

The man remained conscious until first responders arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital.

An accident report said that the portable toilet was placed in a spot in which people exiting the toilet would be directly in the path of vehicles passing by the site.

The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning
Person in custody accused of killing 15-year-old on Thursday

Latest News

It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
Missouri Task Force 1 canines rest during a break. They are in Maui helping FEMA search the...
Missouri Task Force 1 canines wear special equipment in Maui search
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students