ChiefsAholic pleads not guilty to federal charges; trial date set for next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man behind the Kansas City superfan persona “ChiefsAholic” pleaded not guilty to 19 charges during a court hearing Friday afternoon.

A federal grand jury indicted 29-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar earlier this week with the following crimes:

Three counts of armed bank robbery

One count of bank theft

11 counts of money laundering

Four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines

Matthew Merryman is representing Babudar. He spoke on behalf of his client following Friday’s hearing.

“He’s in a hard place right now. He acknowledges this. It’s also very important that people understand that this is not ChiefsAholic’s last drive,” Merryman said.

Merryman says Babudar understands the seriousness of the charges against him, but that the public doesn’t know the entire story.

“He believes, and we believe, that when the final whistle blows, and all of the facts are known, that he is going to be redeemed in the eyes of his community, in the eyes of his fans and in the eyes of Chiefs Kingdom,” Merryman said.

Merryman says Babudar is asking people to be patient and let the process play out in court. Merryman says his investigators are making sure the case against Babudar is thoroughly investigated.

The federal indictment shows Babudar placed two winning bets at Argosy Casino in Alton, Ill. in June 2022. At that time he bet $5,000 that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would win the Super Bowl LVII MVP. He also bet $5,000 that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII.

When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023, and Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player award, Babudar won $100,000. Argosy Casino mailed Babudar a $100,000 check in early March 2023, according to the indictment.

Babudar was under arrest for robbing a credit union near Tulsa, Okla. when he received the payout. The indictment shows that after he received the check he cut his ankle monitor and ran.

He was on the run for months before his arrest in Sacramento in July 2023.

Federal court documents show Babudar robbed financial institutions throughout 2022 to bankroll his life attending Kansas City Chiefs games and other exclusive events.

“Again, we just want the public to reserve judgement and provide Xavier with the support they have in the past, and let the process play out. Again, we believe once all the facts are known that Xavier will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, his admirers, and the Chiefs Kingdom,” Merryman said.

Babudar’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8, 2024.

