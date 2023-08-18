Aging & Style
Chickie’s & Pete’s hiring ahead of Kansas City restaurant opening

A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023....
A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Philadelphia-based restaurant known for its Crabfries and cheesesteak sandwiches plans to open its doors at Bally’s Casino in Kansas City next month.

Kansas City fans have already tried some of the restaurant chain’s favorites at both GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.

Before serving customers at the new restaurant and sports bar location, the company needs to hire 150 employees. Open positions include management, bartenders, cooks, servers, hostesses, and food runners.

Chickie’s and Pete’s is holding a hiring fair at the Holiday Inn Downtown. The hotel is located at 770 Admiral Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. The job fair is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.

ALSO READ: Kansas City’s Science City shows off new attraction

The company asks applicants to bring an updated resume. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is also available at chickiesandpetes.com/kc.

Anyone hired is also eligible for a $200 sign-on bonus.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

