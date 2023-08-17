Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman charged with murder following death of Fairway officer

By Alex Love
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A murder charge was brought against the woman involved in the police pursuit that led to a shootout that killed Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald on Aug. 7.

32-year-old Andrea Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, is still charged with aggravated assault, reckless fleeing and driving, and felony theft. But on Wednesday, a first-degree murder charge has also been added. If convicted, she faces a life sentence.

After days of reviewing the reports from every agency involved in the case, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe felt a new charge was necessary.

“Based on the time it took to get this information compiled from law enforcement and then a review of those actual facts to make a determination,” Howe said. “Of whether additional charges were warranted. After our review of the facts in the application of law we felt it was necessary to file the first-degree charged against her.”

Howe would not comment on what specific roles prosecutors believe Cothran played that led to Officer Oswald’s death but he argued murder charges can apply to accomplices under Kansas law at times.

“Perfect example of felony murder given is where you have an individual that goes in and robs a bank and you have a driver who doesn’t go inside the bank,” Howe compared. “Doesn’t cause the shooting but is the driver of the getaway car. So, under the felony murder rule, that’s a classic example.”

Cothran’s next court date will be Sep. 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Howe said Officer Oswald’s family has been updated on this news and his team is determined to get them justice.

“As any victim or victims’ family that we deal with, we keep them informed as the case progresses and we will do that in this case,” Howe added.

Cothran remains in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. In Tennessee, she also had a criminal history.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 53, was found guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson found guilty of felony assault
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post

Latest News

Murder charge filed in death of Fairway Police Officer
Teacher shortages in rural schools
Rural school district feeling brunt of teacher shortage
Teacher shortages in rural schools
Rural school district feeling brunt of teacher shortage
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday