Visit from MLB commissioner impresses local congressman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A visit from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spurred more conversations about a new ballpark district for the Kansas City Royals.

Manfred appeared at the Urban Youth Academy alongside Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick and Royals CEO John Sherman on a panel discussing the organization’s options for a new ballpark district.

Among those in attendance for the private meeting were Royals manager Matt Quatraro, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and injured first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

“The fact that in Kansas City there are two sites just of unbelievably high quality that are available for the building of a ballpark,” Manfred said is a good thing for Kansas City.

Several politicians were in attendance, including Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.

“I’m excited about (the plan),” Cleaver told KCTV5. “I became more excited about it today.”

Cleaver also said there’s a clear best option for where the Royals should build.

“Right now, the decision that would have the greatest impact geographically and economically would be in the East Village. There’s no question in my mind.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.