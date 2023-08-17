Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

VIDEO: Purse snatcher drags 75-year-old victim across parking lot

Investigators say the 75-year-old victim was getting money out of the ATM when a robber grabbed her purse. (KCAL, KCBS, X, @ALEXVILLANUEVA33, REIMAGINE.LA, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Investigators in California are looking into a brutal purse snatching in which video captured the thief dragging the victim across hot asphalt.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators say a 75-year-old woman was getting money out of the ATM around 11 a.m. Monday at a Bank of America in Hacienda Heights when a robber came up and grabbed her purse.

Video shows the male suspect dragging the victim nearly 10 feet across the hot asphalt in the parking lot, as she tried to hold on to her purse. He finally broke her grasp and ran away with the bag when bystanders came to the woman’s aid.

Eventually, the woman was able to get back up on her feet.

The video was posted to social media by former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva. In his post, he took aim at L.A. County Supervisors Hinda Solis and Janice Hahn, as well as “all the social justice warriors.”

“How’s that ‘reimagining’ working out?” Villaneuva wrote, seemingly referring to a 2020 ballot measure where county voters approved $900 million for community services and alternatives to incarceration.

Both Solis and Hahn have responded.

Solis accused the former sheriff of “a show of poor judgment and leadership,” while Hahn said there are 44 license plate reading cameras in the area that she hopes can help solve the case.

The sheriff’s department says its Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
Police Chief apologizes after hire
Pleasant Hill police chief calls new hire’s social media post offensive

Latest News

FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Levonorgestrel, often called Plan B, is the most widely available type of emergency...
Common arthritis drug could boost effectiveness of morning-after pill, study finds
Investigators say the 75-year-old victim was getting money out of the ATM when a robber grabbed...
Woman dragged 10 feet across hot asphalt during purse snatching