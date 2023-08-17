Aging & Style
Video playlist: Athletes battle heat in first week of fall practices

By Max Dutton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall sports practices began this week in Kansas, but the feel of summer is hanging on.

As late-week temperatures hover around triple digits, high school athletes are taking the field to prepare for their seasons.

This morning, we discussed the options coaches have for practicing in the heat, the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s recommendation for those practices, and reaction from USD 259 administrators.

