Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 12:30 Thursday morning Kansas City Police were called to Longview Road and Richmond Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a boy in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. A short time later EMT’s declared him dead.

There is a person of interest in custody. Detectives are not looking for any others in connection with this shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation.

