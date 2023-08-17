Solar panel project at KCI projected to power up to 70,000 homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 60 solar panels are at the new KCI airport but that will increase to more than 500 when the solar array project is said and done.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will introduce legislation during Thursday’s city council meeting to advance negotiations related to Kansas City’s proposed 3000-acre solar array at KCI.

The announcement comes just before Lucas visits the White House to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the inflation reduction act being signed into law.

“Just one day before the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing the largest investment by the federal government in clean energy into law, signaling our nation’s commitment to combating climate change, I am proud to announce exciting next steps for Kansas City’s future solar array,” said Lucas. “Our solar array project, which will be able to power up to one-third of all Kansas City homes in its final phase, shows Kansas City is leading the nation in finding innovative ways to fight climate change, while also helping keep energy costs low for families across Kansas City.”

A solar awning system will be there with the solar panels providing shade to the garage. The panels come from a company in Lawrence and are being installed by a KC government company – Staco Electric Construction.

The solar array will be able to produce more than 500 megawatts of electricity to power up to 70,000 homes.

“I look forward to highlighting Kansas City’s ongoing efforts at the white house, and to bringing home with me new ideas for further work to preserve and protect our environment for our children and our grandchildren.”

