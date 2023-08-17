Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shawnee police recover hundreds of stolen power tools

Shawnee Kansas Police
Shawnee Kansas Police(Shawnee Kansas Police/Facebook)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police search a Shawnee residence and recover hundreds of stolen power tools.

The department said it began investigating on a tip several months ago, but didn’t serve search warrants in the case until Wednesday.

Officers searched the home in the western part of the city and found more than 475 stolen items inside. Investigators said the majority of the suspected stolen property turned out to be power tools worth a total of nearly $140,000.

Shawnee Police show some of the hundreds of stolen power tools recovered at a residence on Aug....
Shawnee Police show some of the hundreds of stolen power tools recovered at a residence on Aug. 16, 2023.(Shawnee Police Department)

Police said they believe the tools were stolen from retail stores across the metro.

The department says it is still investigating the case and plans to present it to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office for possible charges soon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Latest News

Olathe native visits elementary school with Mariners in town
The Smithville Police Department requested assistance after responding to a three-vehicle crash...
Clay County K9 catches hit-and-run suspect
Independence Police Dept. share a picture of a flag at the Pentagon honoring fallen IPD Ofc....
Fallen Independence police officer honored with Pentagon tribute
Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review...
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid