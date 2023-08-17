Aging & Style
Semi rollover on I-35 ramp expected to affect morning commute

Semi rollover on I-35 ramp expected to affect morning commute
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A tractor-trailer rollover on the I-35 northbound, 635 ramp has closed that exit to 635.

It happened around 2:15 Thursday morning.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not yet known if speed was a factor.

Santa Fe Tow arrived on the scene around 2:45 a.m. and Mission Police say they expect it to take several hours before the trailer is cleared and the ramp re-opened.

Police encourage drivers to avoid the area. An alternate route suggested is Antioch to Merriam Drive and then onto 635 northbound.

