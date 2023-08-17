‘Seized, but not silenced’: Marion newspaper releases first paper since police raid

MARION, Kansas. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, the Marion County Record released its first edition since the police raids.

The headline of the paper reads, ‘Seized, but not Silenced.’

This comes as the Marion County Attorney withdrew the warrants used as the basis to search the Marion County Record and two private homes last Friday.

Eric Meyer, the owner of the Marion County Record, told KCTV5 that while this can never bring his mother back, he said she would be happy in this moment.

“We did manage to win, for lack of a better word,” Meyer said. “A victory of some sort that makes the sting of this a little better. Now, the flip side is I always said they will return the stuff to us, and they’ll do it on a Wednesday because that’s the day after we published, and it will be the maximum inconvenience to us.”

Meyer said they stayed up until about 6 a.m. in order to get the paper out.

“It was extremely stressful. We have some things that are missing because we don’t have our equipment,” Meyer said. “Fortunately, we have a great staff that came in around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and we were here close to 6 a.m. Wednesday.”

Meyer said this situation doesn’t change how they will run their newspaper.

“My mind right now is we’re not going to change a thing about what we do because we didn’t do anything wrong,” Meyer said. “We may have done something right. In some cases, if somebody wants to bully you, it must mean that they don’t want you to have something. We don’t know what it is, but that makes you even want it more.”

