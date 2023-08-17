Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday crews from Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Departments were called to a building fire at the Q39 restaurant at College Blvd. and Antioch.

The first units on the scene reported smoke from the roof of a single-story, commercial building with everyone reported out safely.

Firefighters quickly realized the fire was coming from a gas appliance in the kitchen area. They shut off the gas to the building and worked to quickly put out the fire.

Additional crews searched the building to be sure everyone was out safely.

It took firefighters only about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries are reported.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen area.

The restaurant will likely be closed for repairs. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

