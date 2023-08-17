Aging & Style
Police Chief warns those caught abandoning dogs may face criminal charges

FILE
FILE(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The St. Marys Police Chief has warned that anyone caught abandoning a dog in the city could face criminal charges following an increase in the number of abandoned canines.

The City of St. Marys Police Department says that officials around the city have noticed a concerning rise in the number of abandoned dogs within the city limits. These canines are not residential and do not belong to any community members.

“This leads us to believe in the alarming potential that unwanted dogs are being brought into the City for abandonment due to the town having its own dog pound,” SMPD Police Chief Derek Cid said.

The Department wanted to make it clear that the abandonment of dogs for this purpose will earn anyone caught doing so a citation and possible criminal charges. Law enforcement officials do and have performed follow-ups when tips are received about potential animal abuse or neglect.

SMPD indicated that it has and will continue to cite or charge irresponsible pet parents within the city as necessary if violations of the code are apparent. The pound is a safe haven for community pets to be protected while waiting to be reunited with their owners, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

