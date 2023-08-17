Aging & Style
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.(Scott County EMS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) – A paramedic from Indiana died Tuesday from complications of childbirth, according to her family.

Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, gave birth to her third child on Monday – a healthy baby boy named Maverick – at Schneck Hospital in Seymour, Indiana. However, immediately after the birth, she was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

She died the following evening, her husband confirmed in a public Facebook post.

Tscheulin was the deputy chief of Scott County EMS. According to the department, she was a licensed paramedic serving Scott County since 2010 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2017.

Scott County’s EMS Chief/Director Nicholas Oleck posted a heartfelt tribute to Tscheulin on Facebook following her death, saying she was one of the most important people in his life.

“She was exactly who I needed. She was the one person who knew how to continually keep me grounded,” Oleck wrote. “Devonnia understood what it took to be a selfless leader, and flourished in that department. She carried our crews through everything they needed, and more. Devonnia was the person I depended on 24 hours a day.”

Oleck said the department will be retiring Tscheulin’s number.

“I would’ve taken a bullet for her. I would give anything to trade places, because the world, and this community, deserve her much more,” Oleck wrote. “We will carry you with us everyday. You will be with me everyday. The amount of respect and love I have for you could never be explained. We didn’t deserve you, but we are all better people because of you.”

According to her obituary, Tscheulin is survived by her husband – whom she married in 2010 – and their three young children, including baby Maverick.

Further details were not released about Tscheulin’s childbirth complications.

