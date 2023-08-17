Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

OPFD responds to building fire at Q39

No injuries were reported after a building fire at Q39 in Overland Park Wednesday night.
No injuries were reported after a building fire at Q39 in Overland Park Wednesday night.(Overland Park Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a building fire at Q39 Wednesday night.

OPFD said the fire was under control at 10:11 p.m. It is unclear if the restaurant was still occupied when the fire began.

Q39 is located near College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

No injuries were reported and the Department said it would provide more information later.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month
FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 53, was found guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson found guilty of felony assault
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post

Latest News

FILE: Rob Manfred visited Kansas City on Wednesday to discuss and see two proposed ballpark...
MLB commissioner throws support behind new stadium for the Kansas City Royals
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred pushes for new ballpark
Visit from MLB commissioner impresses local congressman
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred pushes for new ballpark
MLB commissioner visits Kansas City to discuss Royals stadium options
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday