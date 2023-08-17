OPFD responds to building fire at Q39

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a building fire at Q39 Wednesday night.

OPFD said the fire was under control at 10:11 p.m. It is unclear if the restaurant was still occupied when the fire began.

Q39 is located near College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

No injuries were reported and the Department said it would provide more information later.

