Motorcyclist critically injured in KCMO crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to the area of Front Street and Universal Avenue at 3:23 p.m. Thursday. There, an investigation revealed a black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle was struck by a black Kia Sportage when it was making a left turn from eastbound Front Street onto northbound Universal.

The motorcyclist was driving westbound on Front Street when the crash occurred.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle when it hit the Kia. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the Kia was uninjured in the collision.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.