Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Motorcyclist critically injured in KCMO crash

(Associated Press)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to the area of Front Street and Universal Avenue at 3:23 p.m. Thursday. There, an investigation revealed a black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle was struck by a black Kia Sportage when it was making a left turn from eastbound Front Street onto northbound Universal.

The motorcyclist was driving westbound on Front Street when the crash occurred.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle when it hit the Kia. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the Kia was uninjured in the collision.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Photo from Aug. 15, 2023, shows the exterior of the Pleasant Hill Police...
Pleasant Hill police officer no longer works for department after “offensive” social media post
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Distracted driving bill signed.
New Missouri distracted driving law takes effect this month

Latest News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city steps up fight against stinky sewers by putting deodorizers down...
Kansas City steps up fight against stinky sewers
With an excessive heat watch on tap for the weekend and plenty of events on the schedule in the...
How area events, people are prepping for this weekend’s heat
With an excessive heat watch on tap for the weekend and plenty of events on the schedule in the...
How area events, people are prepping for this weekend’s heat
Kansas City, Missouri, fights a stinky sewer issue by putting deodorizer in the drains.
Kansas City fights stinky sewer issue
An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations...
Independence employee seriously burned in workplace accident