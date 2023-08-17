Aging & Style
Missouri Task Force 1 responds to help in Maui

Four crews with canines helping search and recover effort
Search & Rescue personnel and canines from the FEMA National Urban Search & Rescue on the...
Search & Rescue personnel and canines from the FEMA National Urban Search & Rescue on the ground in Maui on Sunday, Aug. 13.(National US&R Response System)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of emergency responders flew to Hawaii to help with recovery efforts in Maui.

Missouri Task Force 1 said it sent four members and four canines to the island. They will joins to other members who deployed to Maui last week. They are working as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team.

Once the four new teams reach the island, they will begin searching the area destroyed by wildfires. Their jobs are to locate human remains that may still be in the area.

They are expected to be deployed for up to two weeks before returning home to Missouri.

Task Force 1 teams from Washington and Nevada are also on the island helping with the search and recovery. The Missouri teams join 20 other search canine teams working in the wildfire zone. Additional resources are heading to the area.

Missouri Task Force 1 is based in Boone County, Missouri. It works to help emergency agencies across the county respond to local emergencies. In the past, the Task Force has helped fight wildfires, search tornado areas, and helped communities during and after flooding.

