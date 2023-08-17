Aging & Style
Late night shooting in Lee’s Summit parking lot

Teen killed in shooting Thursday morning
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 10:30 Wednesday night Lee’s Summit Police were called to a shooting in a parking lot.

It was in the area of NW O’Brien Road.

There police discovered a man in the parking lot had been approached by two others when a fight broke out and shots fired, hitting the man.

The two others ran from the parking lot.

The shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Police are investigating if the three people in the parking lot knew one another.

There have been no arrests in the case.

