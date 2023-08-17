Aging & Style
Kansas wraps up back to school week, Missouri to start Monday

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in Kansas, your kids are now back in the classroom, and Missouri students are next on the schedule.

Below is the list of school districts in Missouri going back to school between August 21-24.

  • Monday, Aug. 21
    • Belton School District (All grades)
    • Grandview School District (All grades)
    • Independence School District (All grades)
    • Kansas City Public Schools (All grades)
    • Park Hill School District (All grades)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 22
    • Blue Springs School District (All grades)
    • North Kansas City Schools (All grades)
    • Platte County School District (All grades)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 23
    • Lee’s Summit R-7 School District (All grades)
    • Liberty Public Schools (All grades)
  • Thursday, Aug. 24
    • Raytown Quality Schools (All grades)
ALSO READ: What you need to know about free and reduced school meals

Some of the school districts in the Show Me State could continue their hiring efforts into the school year.

In the most recent data from the Missouri Department of Education, the state has more than 3,500 full time teacher vacancies. That number includes both teaching jobs that are not filled and teaching jobs that are currently being filled by someone who doesn’t have the proper qualifications.

According to the Missouri State Teachers Association, there are a number of factors contributing to the shortage. Missouri has consistently ranked among the states with the lowest average salary for teachers. Culture and climate are also large contributing factors to the difficulty with recruitment and retention.

ALSO READ: Missouri’s plan for teacher recruitment takes shape

