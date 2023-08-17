Kansas lawmaker says legal cannabis unlikely to come next session

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly doubled down on her support for medical marijuana.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Three out of the four states surrounding Kansas have legalized medical marijuana. Legalizing medical marijuana would boost our economy and provide relief to Kansans suffering with severe illnesses.”

That tweet came on the same day the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released last month’s marijuana sales figures on its cannabis dashboard.

The first legal medical marijuana sales in Missouri began in October of 2020. Recreational sales began in February. Adding the just-released July numbers brings the total cumulative sales up to $1.35 billion.

It’s not as if Kansas lawmakers haven’t tried to get the cash crop legalized. A measure passed in the House, where which Republicans outnumber Democrats 2-1, but it couldn’t even get out of committee in the state Senate.

House Minority Whip Stephanie Sawyer Clayton, a Democrat, lives in Overland Park. She supported the bill.

“There is bipartisan support for it. I know plenty of Republicans who support it and plenty of Democrats,” said Clayton. “Although, ironically, there is some bipartisan opposition. There are Democrats that do not support it and there are Republicans that do not support it.”

She pinned the holdup Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from the Wichita area, whom she described as “strongly against it.” She reasoned that unless or until Masterson signals support for marijuana sales, members of the House won’t likely take the gamble of bringing it up again.

Speaking of gambling, some Missouri lawmakers have tried repeatedly to reap the financial reward of legal sports betting. Legal sports betting began in Kansas last fall. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Parkville Republican, tried to make it happen in Missouri, but that also ran into roadblocks.

KCTV5 crunched the numbers to find out who is coming out ahead. The calculations below are monthly averages. They include ten months of sports betting in Kansas. In Missouri, they include only the 33.5 months before recreational sales began.

Kansas collects a tax on sports books’ revenue. The monthly average revenue is approximately $6 million. Missouri collects its tax on gross sales. Medical marijuana sales averaged $23 million per month.

The state’s cut for Kansas was just below $600,000/month on average. In Missouri, it was more than $900,000 per month on average.

“That sounds like Missouri is making more money than we are,” Clayton remarked wryly. “That’s unfortunate, because the more that we can increase state revenues, we’re more able to deliver core services to Kansans who need them most.”

Kansas takes 10% of sports books’ revenue. Medical marijuana in Missouri is taxed at 4%. Recreational marijuana is taxed at 6% by the state. Local and county governments had the option of levying an additional tax of up to 3%. Many of them enacted those taxes after they were approved by voters.

